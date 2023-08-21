News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Councillors condemn vandal who daubed racist and homophobic graffiti on Morecambe War Memorial

City councillors have condemned the vandal who desecrated Morecambe War Memorial by scrawling racist and homophobic graffiti on it.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

After a series of incidents where racist and homophobic graffiti has been removed from Morecambe Promenade walls, from some of the artwork on the front, and most recently and shockingly from the war memorial; Morecambe, Lancaster and District Labour Councillors have joined together to condemn these horrendous attempts to undermine the community unity.

Addressing the vandal directly after the War Memorial was desecrated, Labour councillors have united to write an open letter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have not forgotten the sacrifices made by our parents, grandparents and great grandparents in the second world war. 180 men from Morecambe and Heysham are memorialised because they stood united against Nazis, fascists and racists, giving their lives so that everyone could live freely and without fear regardless of their skin colour, gender, class or who they love.

Morecambe's War Memorial has been desecrated by a vandal who has scrawled racist and homophobic graffiti on it. Picture: Ingrid Kent.Morecambe's War Memorial has been desecrated by a vandal who has scrawled racist and homophobic graffiti on it. Picture: Ingrid Kent.
Morecambe's War Memorial has been desecrated by a vandal who has scrawled racist and homophobic graffiti on it. Picture: Ingrid Kent.
Most Popular

"You have disrespected their sacrifice; we will honour it by spreading our arms wider and embracing everyone in our community with ever more kindness and acceptance.

"You have sought to inspire division among us, but you have failed. Your threats, slurs and assaults on things in which we take pride have only inspired us toward greater unity.

“We are disgusted by your actions. On behalf of all local residents and to defend our community, we will press for the toughest sentencing against you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After many decades of being underappreciated, Morecambe is ready for a bright new future.

"The artworks you deface have brought hope, joy and colour to our town. We will not stand by while someone tries to drag this proud community into the past with these emblems and slogans of hate.

“Any form of prejudice that inspires hatred, vandalism, persecution and violence belongs in the last century, and will never be tolerated by the community of Morecambe, Lancaster and District.

“We would like to thank the public realm team at Lancaster City Council for taking swift action to remove the graffiti, and to reassure residents that your Councillors, Council Officers and the local police are taking these attacks on our community very seriously, and we hope that whoever is responsible can be brought to justice as soon as possible.”

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us