A statement signed off by all 15 local authority heads declares the county would give refugees heading to the area “a proper, dignified Lancashire welcome”.

The Government announced on Sunday Britons offering accommodation to people fleeing Ukraine will receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month as part of the Homes for Ukraine programme.

A statement read: “As Lancashire’s 15 leaders, we stand united in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

A host of buildings across Lancashire have lit up to show their support for Ukraine

“Like all right-thinking people across the world we want to see an end to this terrible war and the unimaginable suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian population.

“Here in Lancashire we have always reached out to others in their time of need.