Council in bid to track down flytippers who used lane in Morecambe as dumping ground

Building materials and rubble were flytipped on Moss Lane, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe sometime this week.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

The large fly-tip was discovered on Tuesday and reported to Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Does any of this belong to you? Perhaps it’s the remnants of building work you've recently completed and you thought you'd hired a legitimate waste carrier to take it away.

"This case of fly-tipping was found on Moss Lane, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe on Tuesday.

Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after flytippers dumped building rubble on a Morecambe street. Picture from Lancaster City Council.Lancaster City Council are appealing for information after flytippers dumped building rubble on a Morecambe street. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
“Anyone with information which might lead to those responsible being caught should contact our enforcement team - 01524 582935 or email [email protected] (quoting reference APP 320543).

“All information provided will be held in the strictest confidence.”

