News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Company forced to stump up £3k for illegal adverts in fields next to M6 at Lancaster

A company has been prosecuted for illegally setting up adverts on lorries in fields next to the M6 near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lancaster City Council took Phantom Motor Company Limited, of Coupland Road in Wigan, to court after they advertised on the sides of two lorries placed either side of the M6, north of Whams Lane in Lancaster.

This action resulted in the removal of the advertisements earlier this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On appearing at court the company pleaded guilty to an offence under the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007 and was given a two year conditional discharge.

The M6 with the lorries in a field on each side before the removal of the adverts. Picture from Lancaster City Council.The M6 with the lorries in a field on each side before the removal of the adverts. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
The M6 with the lorries in a field on each side before the removal of the adverts. Picture from Lancaster City Council.
Most Popular

They were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and to pay the council’s legal costs of £3,000.

Councillor Sandra Thornberry, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “Advertising can be an ugly blight if not properly regulated and those placed alongside the highway are also a potential safety hazard that can

distract drivers.

“You only have to drive along the motorway in certain parts of the country to see how quickly these types of roadside advertisement can get out of control, and that’s something we want to avoid in our district. This case should serve as a warning that the council will take action against any companies thinking of advertising in this way.”

Related topics:Lancaster City CouncilLancaster