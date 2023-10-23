Company forced to stump up £3k for illegal adverts in fields next to M6 at Lancaster
Lancaster City Council took Phantom Motor Company Limited, of Coupland Road in Wigan, to court after they advertised on the sides of two lorries placed either side of the M6, north of Whams Lane in Lancaster.
This action resulted in the removal of the advertisements earlier this year.
On appearing at court the company pleaded guilty to an offence under the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007 and was given a two year conditional discharge.
They were also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and to pay the council’s legal costs of £3,000.
Councillor Sandra Thornberry, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “Advertising can be an ugly blight if not properly regulated and those placed alongside the highway are also a potential safety hazard that can
distract drivers.
“You only have to drive along the motorway in certain parts of the country to see how quickly these types of roadside advertisement can get out of control, and that’s something we want to avoid in our district. This case should serve as a warning that the council will take action against any companies thinking of advertising in this way.”