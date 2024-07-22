Chumbawamba star Danbert Nobacon to perform at Morecambe Fringe Festival closing party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year's Morecambe Fringe Festival heads into its final week.

The festival has brought 60 shows from around the country and 10 local shows developed through workshops with founder, Matt Panesh.

Shows are on at the West End Playhouse on Yorkshire Street and the Kings Arms opposite the Eric Morecambe statue.

The shows are free entry and people donate to the artists at the end of each act.

Chumbawamba star Danbert Nobacon will be performing at Morecambe Fringe Festival closing party.

The closing night party will be held this Sunday, (July 28) at The Exchange Pub on Regent Road, with a special performance from Danbert Nobacon, of Chumbawamba fame, playing songs from his new album Kochtopus's Garden.

Danbert, who now resides in the US, has been doing a mini tour of the North West and this appearance will be the last night.

The event is free of charge and starts at 7.30pm, and includes support and an awards ceremony.

Work on next year's Fringe festival will start in September with the establishment of a Fringe delivery committee.

Details of the final shows can be found at https://www.facebook.com/morecambefringe

Anyone interested in joining the committee contact Matt Panesh directly at [email protected].