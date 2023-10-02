Cheshire Police appeal for help in tracing wanted man with links to Lancaster
Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man with links to Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Sean Price, 37, from Runcorn is wanted on recall to prison.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall of proportionate build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Price is believed to have links to Lancaster, Runcorn, Cumbria and Birmingham.
Anyone who sees Price or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 1620578 or via the website.
Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.