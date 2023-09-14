Cheer on the wild and wacky competitors at Lancaster's first ever soap box racing derby this weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

Lancaster Krazy Races is a free to attend soapbox derby event bringing all manner of wild and zany races to the city, while raising funds for local charities.

Join thousands of spectators from across Lancaster and beyond to cheer on the krazy, wacky and outrageous soapbox downhill racers.

Racers will be launching themselves from Williamson Park with the backdrop of the iconic Ashton Memorial on Sunday (September 17). They will tackle the track with chicanes, obstacles, water and more In their carefully hand-crafted karts.

Lancaster Crazy Races takes place in Williamson Park this weekend.

The event is fuelled by amateur teams who will be entertaining the crowds and competing to be the best dressed, have the best designed and the fastest soapbox karts powered by nothing more than krazy courage, wacky inspiration, gravity and a bit of luck.

The competitors will work their way through a knockout style competition with only the fastest 10 cars making it through to the final, where they will battle to take home the winner's trophy.