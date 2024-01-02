News you can trust since 1886
Cheeky thieves drive off in Morrisons delivery van during Morecambe food run

A Morrisons food van was stolen whilst out delivering in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Police said the Morrisons delivery van was stolen by two men at 8.30am on Saturday (December 30) whilst delivering on Ennerdale Avenue.

The vehicle drove off erratically, colliding with two other vehicles before being abandoned on Trumacar Lane in Heysham.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to police can contact them on 101 quoting log number LC-20231230-0291.