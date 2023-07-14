CCTV appeal for man and woman to come forward with information after incident in Lancaster
Police want to speak to a man and woman captured on CCTV about a public order incident which happened on Torrisholme Road, Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
It happened at around 6.45pm on June 17.
Police believe the people in the CCTV could have information which will help their enquiries.
If you know who they are or have any information please e-mail [email protected], contact 101 or report online quoting log 0583 of June 20.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/