CCTV appeal following sexual assault in Lancaster nightclub
Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in a nightclub.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened at Generation Nightclub on Brock Street in Lancaster in the early hours of June 18.
If you recognise either of the two people in the images or you were in Generation Nightclub in the early hours of June 18 and think you saw something which could assist police with their investigation then please call 101 and quote log LC-20230618-0161.