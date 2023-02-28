Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo will set sail for The Dukes in Lancaster on April 8 and 9 in a spectacular theatrical adventure.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos embark on a new adventure onboard their Big Red Boat.

The funny, loveable Twirlywoos are brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry, promising an hour of colourful fun and laughter in an enchanting introduction to theatre for little ones.

Twirlywoos 2022 UK Tour. Photo Mark Senior.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Sarah and Duck Live on Stage (Polka Theatre and UK Tour) and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (West End).

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages 1+. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

Visit the website https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/twirlywoos

Twirlywoos 2022 UK Tour. Photo Mark Senior.