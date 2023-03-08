Cash seized by police after car stopped at Lancaster motorway services
Police who stopped a car at Lancaster services on the M6 found a large amount of cash.
By Michelle Blade
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted 17h ago: “This Volvo XC60 was stopped by #HO30 at Lancaster services after being followed on the M6.
“After a search of the vehicle a large amount of cash was located and seized under the Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA).”
Proceeds of crime refers to the money and other assets that criminals have gained through their illegal activity.