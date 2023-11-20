News you can trust since 1886
Carnforth woman accused of ‘driving off without paying for fuel’ from garages

A Carnforth woman is due in court charged with five counts of making off without payment from garages in the area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
Lancaster Magistrates Court.Lancaster Magistrates Court.
Siobhan Reed, 18, of Duke Street, Holme, Carnforth, is charged with making off without payment for diesel fuel on July 3 and August 4 at Kendal in Cumbria.

She is also charged with making off without payment for diesel fuel on March 7 at Lancaster, and making off without payment for diesel fuel on July 10 and July 19 at Preston.

She is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).