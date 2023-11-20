Carnforth woman accused of ‘driving off without paying for fuel’ from garages
A Carnforth woman is due in court charged with five counts of making off without payment from garages in the area.
Siobhan Reed, 18, of Duke Street, Holme, Carnforth, is charged with making off without payment for diesel fuel on July 3 and August 4 at Kendal in Cumbria.
She is also charged with making off without payment for diesel fuel on March 7 at Lancaster, and making off without payment for diesel fuel on July 10 and July 19 at Preston.
She is due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).