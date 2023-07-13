News you can trust since 1886
Carnforth man, 18, released under investigation after arrest for animal cruelty

An 18-year-old man from Carnforth arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police said.
By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST

Police arrested the man yesterday (Wednesday) after a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water was shared on social media.

Earlier, police had said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat.

They then issued a further statement saying that, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation was under way.

Police have released an 18-year-old man from Carnforth under investigation after his arrest for animal cruelty.Police have released an 18-year-old man from Carnforth under investigation after his arrest for animal cruelty.
Police confirmed yesterday that an 18-year-old from Carnforth had been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and was in custody.

Police also warned people who might be taking matters into their own hands and targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.

Police said: “We would remind people any criminal behaviour will be dealt with robustly.”