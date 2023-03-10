Captivating portrayal of trauma and ownership returns as ‘When We Died’ comes to Lancaster as part of tour

Presenting an intimate tale of overcoming the past and fighting for control, this poignant production follows one woman as she is faced with the body of the man who raped her

eleven months ago.

When We Died is a striking play about a woman’s choice to confront her trauma and tell her story, on her terms, with the audience and the dead ready to listen.

When We Died comes to Lancaster's Moor Space at The Dukes in March. Picture by Ali Wright.

When an embalmer, who often imagines the lives of those she prepares for their final goodbyes, is unexpectedly faced with a man who she knows, she is confronted by the choice to take control of her narrative and face the trauma buried deep within.

Written and performed by award-winning actress and award-nominated writer and theatre maker Alexandra Donnachie (Twenty-eight, Jessica Lazar, Theatre 503; 3 Years, 1 Week and a Lemon Drizzle, UK Tour, Edinburgh Fringe; 2019 BAFTA Winner Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC One/Book Lapping Productions), When We Died highlights the pivotal themes of male violence against women and lasting trauma in this raw and moving one-woman show; themes which remain prominent within our public conscious.

This production reflects the lasting trauma that rests within these themes and presents an honest portrayal of the reality of a survivor’s story.

When We Died comes to The Dukes, Moor Space, Lancaster on Thursday, March 30.