Brutal girl gang attack in Lancaster leaves 13-year-old with head injuries

A desperate mum is appealing for witnesses after her 13-year-old daughter was brutally attacked by a gang of girls.

The mum said: “My 13-year-old daughter was brutally attacked by a gang of girls on Saturday (March 1) in Lancaster.

"Roughly 10-15 girls attacked her when she came out of the cinema. It happened outside the bus station.

"She called me on her phone screaming mum they're chasing me, then the line went dead!

"The gang snatched her phone from her, smashed her iPhone 15, then attacked her, stamping on her head, repeatedly kicking her in her head.

"She was with her best friend, who also got assaulted. My daughter could have been killed. Apparently, it was all captured on CCTV, and witnesses said they had never seen anything like it.

"Witnesses said they were repeatedly kicking her in the head, stomping on her head, its horrendous!

“It made their stomach turn. Please could any witnesses come forward then I can get justice for my girl.”

The mum said her daughter went to hospital after the attack and had several egg shaped lumps all over her head, and was badly bruised on her legs, arms, and ribs.

The hospital confirmed severe concussion.

The mum said: “This needs to stop, my daughter should be able to go to the cinema and be safe.”

Police said the attack was reported to them and enquiries are ongoing.

Contact police on 101 with any information and quote crime reference number LC-20250301-1471.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.