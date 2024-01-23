News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

British Transport Police confirm man found dead on railway tracks near Lancaster

British Transport Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died on the railway tracks near Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yesterday, (Monday, January 22) Northern rail company reported that an “emergency incident” on the railway tracks had blocked the rail line between Lancaster and Barrow-in-Furness.

The train company announced the rail line closure at 9.40pm, and its reopening at 5.40am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents had reported seeing emergency services including police, fire and ambulance at Hest Bank level crossing on Coastal Road sometime after 10pm, however the nature of the

Most Popular
A person has sadly been found dead on railway tracks at Hest Bank level crossing near Lancaster.A person has sadly been found dead on railway tracks at Hest Bank level crossing near Lancaster.
A person has sadly been found dead on railway tracks at Hest Bank level crossing near Lancaster.

incident had not been confirmed.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Hest Bank at 9pm yesterday (January 22) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”