The D-Day Darlings, the UK’s premier wartime inspired singing group and Britain’s Got Talent Finalists (2018) – have announced the release of their new single ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’ which features the group’s stunning singing harmonies on April 23, 2023 to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

They will also be embarking on a UK 24 date tour in April/May/June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining The D-Day Darlings on selected dates of the tour will be Britain’s Got Talent winner (2019) war veteran Sergeant Major Colin Thackery, young trail blazers The D-Day Juniors – a group of performers aged between 6-17 year olds and the newly formed The Brand New Voices Choir – a vibrant community of people from Birmingham - which was founded by lead singer Katie Ashby – The D-Day Darlings.

The D-Day Darlings tour will be coming to Lancaster in May. Picture by Simon Coates.

*The D-Day Darlings was formed by Katie Ashby in 2008.

*They reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2018 and were the bestselling group to come from the show for debut week album sales -winning a BRIT Certified Award –

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

the Breakthrough Award.

*Their critically acclaimed debut album ‘I’ll Remember You’ released November 9, 2018 on Sony Music and re-released with four new songs for a special VE Day

celebration edition on May 8 2020 - charted at No.5 on the Official Album Charts and reached Silver status selling over 60,000 copies.

The D-Day Darlings will be coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad