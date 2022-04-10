Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine "very timely and very important in terms of war"

Igor Zhovkva told Sunday Morning on BBC One that the Prime Minister's unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, of Kyiv, came at the invitation of Mr Zelensky.

He told the programme: "Any visit that is happening now to the Ukraine is done on the invitation of the president of the Ukraine. Prime Minister Johnson received this invitation and he agreed. It might be a surprise for you but it is not a surprise for us. We were preparing for a while. This visit was very timely and very important in terms of war."

Mr Zhovkva described Mr Johnson as being "very supportive" during previous discussions before the war began about "the potential danger which Russian aggression might have".

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during their walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine

Mr Zhovkva said many leaders are coming to Kyiv with their support now the war has begun but they have to come "not only with their show of support but something that will have meaning, which has results".

He said "we had results yesterday because the Prime Minister did not come empty-handed" and the political leaders talked about many things including military and financial support plus the further "rebuilding Ukraine when we will win so it was very timely and helpful".

Mr Zhovkva said: "Every visit, every phone call, every act of support counts and brings us to victory."