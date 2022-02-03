The PM was joined by Communities Secretary Michael Gove on Thursday. The pair paid a visit to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Blackpool Transport Depot, Talbot Gateway and the new Winter Gardens conference centre.
Check out the best of our pictures below.
1.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Communities Secretary Michael Gove (second right) during a visit to Blackpool Transport Depot.
2.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Blackpool Transport Depot.
3.
The PM takes a closer look at a tram
4.
Boris Johnson and Communities Secretary Michael Gove viewing a vintage tram