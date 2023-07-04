News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Body pulled from Morecambe Bay identified by police

A body pulled from Morecambe Bay following a large-scale operation was a man, police said.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were launched at 3.11pm last Wednesday after the coastguard found a body at sea off the coast of Barrow.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Arnside and Furness and lifeboats from Barrow RNLI were sent to the coast, as well as a coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, ITV reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Search vessels spent a large part of the evening scouring the water following the tragic discovery.

Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.
Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard rescue team were called out after the discovery of a body in Morecambe Bay. Picture: Arnside and south Lakes Coastguard rescue team.
Most Popular

Crews from Liverpool, Cumbria and North Wales were involved in the operation.

It was not confirmed what the second part of the search was in relation to.

An investigation was launched by police to establish the circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public were told they may see a police presence as a result.

Cumbria police can now confirm the body found was of a man and his family have been notified.

His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Related topics:Morecambe BayEmergency servicesCumbria