Body of woman in her 30s found in Carnforth house
A woman was found dead in a house in Carnforth over the weekend.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Police said they were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 1pm on Sunday (September 24) to reports a woman had been found unresponsive at an address on King’s Drive in Carnforth.
Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 30s was found inside the address.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.