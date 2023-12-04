News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Body of man in his 40s found in Morecambe house

A man was found dead at a house in Morecambe on Friday night.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they were called at about 10pm on Friday (December 1) to a report of a concern for welfare of a man at an address on Globe Drive in Morecambe.

Police officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 40s was found dead inside the address.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.