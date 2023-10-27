News you can trust since 1886
BMW driver stopped in Garstang by police thought friend had paid for his insurance

The driver of a BMW in Garstang who was stopped by police had his car seized for having no insurance and an expired driving licence.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
A driver had his car seized for having no insurance. Picture from Lancs Road Police.A driver had his car seized for having no insurance. Picture from Lancs Road Police.
He told police that he was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.

As well as having his car seized, he was reported for licence and insurance offences.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Driver of this BMW in Garstang was shocked to discover that his friend hadn’t sorted out and paid for his insurance and also that his driving licence had expired.

"He wasn’t happy with being reported for licence and insurance offences and his car being seized sec165.”