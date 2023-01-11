Police are appealing for help to identify the person who threw an ‘egg’ at a blood biker at 5.30pm on New Year’s Day whilst he was travelling at speed on China Street.

Thankfully the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, managed to maintain control of the bike, before reporting the incident to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Ally Kershaw, of Lancashire Police, said: “The item struck the rider and conditions were dark and wet. Luckily the rider managed to maintain control but this could have been far more serious.

An egg was thrown at a blood biker whilst he was travelling at speed on China Street in Lancaster. The location of the person who threw the egg is circled red in the picture. Picture from Lancashire Police.

“Not only could the rider have been seriously injured but given his transportation of life-saving blood the consequences could have been far-reaching.

“If you have any information, or saw someone in the area around the time of the offence and can help us, please come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad