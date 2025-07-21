Bay Fringe Festival Carnforth awards and reviews

The Carnforth chapter of this year’s Bay Fringe Festival drew to a close on Sunday, July 20.

Councillor Chris Smith, Ex-ex-ex Mayor of Carnforth, said "Once again this year we had some amazing shows, I’ve seen every single show and not seen a bad one.

"Selecting the awards for Carnforth was harder again this year. Attendances were up, and we hope it’ll grow into something even more special next year.”

Bay Fringe Carnforth awards

Best Comedy - Stan Skinny’s Captain ’The Butcher' Under the Manhood

Best Spoken Word - Jo Jinty and Matt Panesh ‘Veterans’ Stories

Best Theatre Show - Lubna Kerr ‘Lunchbox’

Best Solo Show - Minor Spillage ‘Wedding Bells’

Best Music - Stacey Griffiths

Best Local Act - Gabriella & Jasmine

Best emerging Artist - Kara Woods

Reviews:

Jo Jinty and Matt Panesh - Veterans' Stories.

Jo Jinty & Matt Panesh - Veterans' Stories

What I love about Fringe events, is that you never know what to expect when you walk into a show. Even reading the programme only gives you a vague idea. Veterans' Stories fits into that category of unexpected.

Making its debut at Carnforth's Ex-Servicemens club Jinty relays heartwarming, soulful lived experiences with skill, while Panesh interjects with facts and figures, shining the harsh light of the magnitude behind each story.

The entire show is an emotional journey, making you cry and laugh in equal measure.

Jinty & Panesh complement each other well, providing light and darkness to the tales spanning over 100 years. The feeling I left with was one of being uplifted and hopeful. I look forward to seeing this show develop and reach more audiences.

4/5 C L Norton

Cobin Millage - A losing battle with grass that just won’t stop growing

Millage has charm and enthusiasm right from the first second he steps on stage. His show is an eclectic mix of observational comedy and surrealism, creating moments of hilarity that had the audience crying with laughter.

The show is definitely a work in progress, however, it's got legs, as they say. For a first full run through, Millage was confident and showed he has huge potential. The show itself is ideal for the larger Fringe circuits and should do well with an Edinburgh crowd.

3.5/5 C L Norton

Matt Panesh

Executed with panache. What felt unplanned (and might have been) felt particularly well executed and full of willing audience participation. Matt led the crowd on an immersive exploration of escapism and coping strategies for the messed-up world we find ourselves in.

Some of it involves sexual acts with dubious political figures, but what comedy act doesn’t!

Matt is a rip roaring, unpredictable force of fun who views all of humanity with wonder and wit.

4.5/5 Hannah Wood

The Stylophone Council - Stylophobia

Chaos and crackers spring to mind when thinking about the experience that is Stylophobia.

No idea if it was a comedy set, musical act or simply an alternative universe, but whatever it was, it was brilliant.

The audience laughed throughout and joined in at every opportunity. I even spotted someone boogying to "stylo-folk".

Stylophobia defies logic. You'll leave wondering what just happened while your face aches from laughing.

5/5 C L Norton