Balloon release on Morecambe beach will mark two years since Heysham toddler lost his life in gas explosion

George Hinds died two years ago today (May 16) so balloons will be released at 4pm on Morecambe beach at the clock tower to remember him.

You can view the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2946846258785767?active_tab=about

George’s dad Stephen Hinds has organised a fundraiser to raise £20,000 for a memorial for him.

George Hinds who died in 2021 in a gas explosion at Heysham. A balloon release is being held on Morecambe beach to mark two years since his death.

Stephen Hinds said on the gofundme page: “My little boy died in the gas explosion in heysham on May 16 2021 my world my best friend has gone away and grew his angel wings.

"I’m heartbroken I can’t cope, I wanted to ask everyone if they could please donate so I can make a memorial ground where the house blew up, please please donate if you can there is nothing worse as a father playing with your son in the garden Saturday tea time to going to the mortuary to see him Sunday morning absolutely heart broken.

"Please help if you can and keep George’s name going and give him what he deserves a place in his memory thankyou so so much.”

Visit the donation page at https://gofund.me/bbe89cd8 to donate.

Second Paw Patrol convoy for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds - HGV's with Paw Patrol flags and toys set off from Heysham and travelled to Happy Mount Park in Morecambe - 10.07.2022. Picture by Anthony Farran.

For the past two years a Paw Patrol convoy has been held for George along Morecambe promenade with lorries, HGVs and cars decorated with Paw Patrol characters taking part.

