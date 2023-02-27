The yacht is in the sea opposite Emmanuel Church, Morecambe and could pollute the water or affect marine life and the ecosystem.

Lancaster City Council say they have been unable to track down the owner but would like to get in touch with them.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “If you are the owner, or have any information, we would like to hear from you.

Lancaster City Council want to trace the owner of this yacht which is sinking in Morecambe Bay.