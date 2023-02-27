News you can trust since 1886
Appeal to trace owner of wrecked yacht sinking in Morecambe Bay

A yacht is sinking into the sands in Morecambe Bay and has started to break up potentially impacting the local environment, said Lancaster City Council.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The yacht is in the sea opposite Emmanuel Church, Morecambe and could pollute the water or affect marine life and the ecosystem.

Lancaster City Council say they have been unable to track down the owner but would like to get in touch with them.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “If you are the owner, or have any information, we would like to hear from you.

Lancaster City Council want to trace the owner of this yacht which is sinking in Morecambe Bay.
“Any information passed onto us will be treated in confidence.

"Please email [email protected]

