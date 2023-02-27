Appeal to trace owner of wrecked yacht sinking in Morecambe Bay
A yacht is sinking into the sands in Morecambe Bay and has started to break up potentially impacting the local environment, said Lancaster City Council.
The yacht is in the sea opposite Emmanuel Church, Morecambe and could pollute the water or affect marine life and the ecosystem.
Lancaster City Council say they have been unable to track down the owner but would like to get in touch with them.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “If you are the owner, or have any information, we would like to hear from you.
“Any information passed onto us will be treated in confidence.
"Please email [email protected]”