Appeal for information after classic motorbike stolen in Lancaster is torched

A Triumph motorbike was stolen from a house on Freehold in Lancaster and later found burnt out.
By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
The Triumph motorbike stolen from Freehold in Lancaster was later found torched near the canal.

The Triumph motorbike was stolen on the evening of Saturday, August 5 and later found burnt out near Ridge Bridge and the canal.

If anyone saw anything suspicious late Saturday or early Sunday in that area please contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference number

LC-20230806-0737.