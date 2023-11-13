Appeal after man seriously injured in Heysham attack
The assault happened on Knowlys Road in Heysham between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, November 10 close to the Strawberry Gardens pub.
The victim was getting into his grey Seat Leon car, when the suspect opened his car door and started to attack him.
The victim received serious facial injuries which include two broken cheek bones.
The suspect is described as a white male, 30s, muscular build, wearing a black t shirt with a white motif on.
Police are asking for any witnesses to this incident to contact them, or if you have an information that may assist the investigation to please get in touch.
Contact police on either 101-quoting log number LC-20231110-1301, email [email protected] or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.