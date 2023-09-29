News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

‘Anti-social’ jet ski users in Lancaster and Morecambe area reported to police

Police have taken reports of ‘anti-social’ jet ski use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police spokesman said: “Be aware of your impact on the environment.”

The reports were looked into as part of Operation Seabird (#OpSeabird) which is now a police led operation with forces and joint partners working together, across England, Scotland and Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This network brings together knowledge and expertise from a variety of agencies and organisations to tackle coastal wildlife crime, marine wildlife disturbance and antisocial behaviour on over 30,000km of British coastline.

Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.
Police are warning jet ski users about anti-social behaviour in the Lancaster and Morecambe area as part of Operation Seabird.
Most Popular

Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “We've taken reports of inconsiderate jet ski /PWC use in the Lancaster and Morecambe area which we're looking in to.

"Be aware of your impact on the environment.

"More info here https://orlo.uk/tmxwx #OpSeabird.”