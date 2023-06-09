Making his debut at Scorton Steam, after showground gates open at 9am on Saturday (June 17) will be the Isle of Man’s Steve Colley, a bona fide legend of his sport.

Known as “The Showman”, Steve will perform a series of spectacular stunts on both the Saturday and Sunday to showcase the supreme skills needed to be a world champion and three times British solo trials champion.

The Father Day’s weekender, now in its 17th year, will also have its unparalleled and eccentric mix of more than 500 steam, vintage and classic vehicle exhibits, among which are almost 100 custom trucks, a piece of stock car heritage and an 1872 traction engine that is the only one of its kind still running in the world!

Three times world champion trials bike rider Steve Colley, who will be in action at this year’s Scorton Steam.

In addition, there is an ear-rattling mini tractor and lawnmower pulling contest, white knuckle and children’s fairground rides, live music, craft bazaar plus a delicious selection of food and drink stalls.

Event organiser Craig Whittingham said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Steve Colley to Scorton.

“We also have our biggest ever custom truck section and a hotly contested pulling contest on our new, specially designed pulling track.

“With everything else that we have lined up, we believe this year’s Scorton Steam is going to be our busiest and best yet.”

Scorton Steam is open from 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Day tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and children aged 10 to 16 years.

Under-10s can enjoy free entry.

Dogs on leads are also welcome and there is ample free parking. Tickets are available to purchase online and on the day.

Scorton Showground is a 30 acre site in the Wyre village of Scorton.

It is sign posted and easily accessible as it is just off the A6, 15 minutes from either Junction 32 or 33 of the M6.