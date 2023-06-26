Almost £5k raised in less than a day for Lancaster family who lost everything in house fire

A GoFundMe page organised by Kellie Howson said: “Last night Andy and Brenda lost their home and everything they have worked for due to a devastating house fire caused by an electric bike charger, thankfully the family all got out and are ok, but they only have the clothes they were stood in and lost absolutely everything. We are starting this page with their consent so that we can rally round for our own and try help them start again. All funds will be given to the family, please give what you can no matter how big or small and thank you in advance for caring.”