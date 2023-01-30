Flat 69, Lakeland House, Marine Road East, Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6AY is currently vacant and offers stunning views over Morecambe.

The property comprises of hallway, lounge, sun room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

The complex benefits from lift access to all floors and a great location on Morecambe seafront in the village of Bare.

Lakeland House, Bare. A flat in the block is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

The tenure is leasehold and the current length of the lease runs from November 9 1979 to July 28 2975.

The council tax band is Band C.

The buyer's Premium is 1.2% inc VAT of the purchase price, payable on exchange of contracts.

Please call Auction House North West on 01772 772450 to arrange a viewing.

Bidding opens on February 22 at 12pm and closes on February 23 at 12.50pm.

You can bid on the property by visiting https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/northwest/auction/lot/118865

Lakeland House, Bare. The sitting room/lounge at the flat. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

Lakeland House, Bare. The lounge/dining room at the flat. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

Lakeland House, Bare. The kitchen at the flat. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

Lakeland House, Bare. The flat has stunning views over Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

Lakeland House, Bare. The bedroom at the flat. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.