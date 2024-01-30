33-year-old driver in court today after death of pensioner on Morecambe road
A man is due in court today charged in connection with the death of a woman on a main Morecambe road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graham Atkinson, 33, of Whalley Road, Lancaster, is charged with causing the death of Sheila Gale, known as Gill, by driving an Audi S3 dangerously on Morecambe Road on November 14, 2022.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today, (Tuesday) at 2pm.