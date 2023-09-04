33 pictures from this weekend’s Vintage by the Sea Festival in Morecambe
Record crowds came out to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Organisers Deco Publique and Morecambe-born designer, Wayne Hemingway, couldn’t have wished for a better weekend.
Elena Jackson and Lauren Zawadski of Deco Publique said: “50,000 people visited Vintage by the Sea this weekend, with record numbers of people experiencing the best of Morecambe Bay, alive with music, fashion and culture.
“The September sun shone and the tide was in, creating a perfect weekend filled with the joy of the seaside with shops, cafes and bars packed to the brim all the way down the promenade.”
