33 pictures capture the weekend highlights at Lancaster's Highest Point festival including Anne-Marie and Bastille

Lancaster basked in the sun and glory of another fantastic Highest Point festival at the weekend.

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:28 BST

The event welcomed 35,000 ticket holders from Thursday through to Sunday (May 11-14) with a Friday night highlight when Bastille delighted the audience with an exclusive full performance of their very first album, BΔD BLOOD, to celebrate 10 years since its release.

Hacienda Classical wowed audiences on the Thursday night and Anne-Marie went down a storm as the headline act on Saturday evening.

Festival goers enjoyed more than 100 artists across six stages in Williamson Park.

Here is a selection of pictures taken by photographer Josh Brandwood on Friday and Saturday.

For pictures from Thursday night click here

And photos of The Big Family Fun Day Out can be found here

Anne-Marie.

1. Highest Point 2023

Anne-Marie. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Anne-Marie at Highest Point on Saturday night.

2. Highest Point 2023

Anne-Marie at Highest Point on Saturday night. Photo: Josh Brandwood

All friends together.

3. Highest Point 2023

All friends together. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Main stage.

4. Highest Point 2023

Main stage. Photo: Josh Brandwood

