27 pictures bring back fond memories of Morecambe’s popular Frontierland fairground

Frontierland theme park in Morecambe operated from 1906 to 1999, with a final year consisting of only travelling rides in 2000.

Frontierland originally operated as West End Amusement Park, Fun City and Morecambe Pleasure Park from 1906 to 1986 before being transformed into Frontierland for the 1987 season, in an attempt to defeat dwindling visitor numbers.

Popular rides at Frontierland included The Wild Mouse, the Log Flume, The Rattler, Noah’s Ark, Stampede, Teacups and Parrot rides and the Sky Ride.

Rides such as a 150-foot (46 m) Big Wheel were introduced.

In 1993 Frontierland received the "Space Tower", (the Polo Tower) a 150-foot (46 m) gyro tower.

MD of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Geoffrey Thompson signed a contract allowing a telephone mast to be placed at the top of the tower for 20 years meaning that the "Polo Tower" could not be taken down until the contract had expired.

In 2000, Frontierland was officially closed down.

Morecambe’s Polo Tower was finally demolished in 2017 and sent for scrap.

Frontierland was bought by Lancaster City Council in 2021 and is currently seeking interested parties to help it kickstart the regeneration of the site in Morecambe.

1 . Frontierland Morecambe over the years Frontierland Morecambe (unknown date). Picture by Darren Andrews. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS Photo Sales

2 . Frontierland over the years 1992 Local Preston cub scouts enjoy their day out at Frontierland, Morecambe. Photo: Staff Photo Sales

3 . Frontierland over the years Texas Tornado rollercoaster at Frontierland in Morecambe, built in 1927. Photo: Send in Photo Sales

4 . Frontierland over the years Fire ripped through one of the rides at the former Frontierland site Morecambe. (unknown date). Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales