Animal Care Lancaster is looking for forever homes for 20 dogs currently available for adoption.
If you think you can provide a safe and loving home to one of these adorable animals, visit the Animal Care website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.
About Candy...Candy and Custard came in together, they are sisters and love each other. It would be nice if the girls got a home together, but we know this might not be possible. Both dogs are typical lively, Jack Russells, who have endless energy and always up to no good.
About Chaos...Chaos is a very handsome man crossed between a bull dog and a Frenchie. He is still only young so has lots to learn and can’t wait to find a new family.
About Clover...Little Clover is looking for a new home as he wasn't getting on with the young children he lived with. Due to this we are looking for an adult only home.
About Holly...Holly and Thomas have been with us for a while and really hope they can find a new home together soon. Holly is a very sweet friendly girl who loves to play fetch she is super-fast and can even keep up with our collies. She enjoys a long walk and is a tough cookie she likes to be in charge and won’t take any messing around from other dogs.
