19-year-old arrested after contaminated vapes make Lancaster and Morecambe teens ill
A spokesman for Lancaster Police said: “In recent weeks, we’ve seen a number of teens falling ill after smoking vapes containing THC.
“THC vapes are illegal in the UK, to possess, sell, or supply - this is because THC is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, which is a class B drug.
“Vaping THC typically allows a larger amount of chemical to be inhaled which can lead to serious health risks, especially if in the hands of a young person.
“We ask that parents are vigilant to what their child may be buying or using.
“Yesterday, (Thursday) we arrested a 19-year-old man, from Carnforth, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He is currently released under investigation.
“If you have any information about people supplying these vapes contact police on 101.”