11-year-old boy threw rock at train near Lancaster station
British Transport Police said a member of the public reported seeing a child throw a rock at a passing train just north of Lancaster Station.
Shortly afterwards a @TPEassist train reported a smashed outer window skin.
Police enquiries identified an 11-year old boy as being responsible.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Arrangements have been made to speak to him with his parents where we can explain the dangers of his actions.
"Safeguarding and youth offending team referrals will be submitted.
"We’ve also been invited by the school to give a rail safety talk to the children.”