British Transport Police said a member of the public reported seeing a child throw a rock at a passing train just north of Lancaster Station.

Shortly afterwards a @TPEassist train reported a smashed outer window skin.

Police enquiries identified an 11-year old boy as being responsible.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Arrangements have been made to speak to him with his parents where we can explain the dangers of his actions.

"Safeguarding and youth offending team referrals will be submitted.