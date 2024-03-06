11-year-old boy threw rock at train near Lancaster station

Police will be talking to an 11-year-old boy and his parents after a rock was thrown at a train near Lancaster railway station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 15:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

British Transport Police said a member of the public reported seeing a child throw a rock at a passing train just north of Lancaster Station.

Shortly afterwards a @TPEassist train reported a smashed outer window skin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police enquiries identified an 11-year old boy as being responsible.

Most Popular
Lancaster Railway Station.Lancaster Railway Station.
Lancaster Railway Station.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Arrangements have been made to speak to him with his parents where we can explain the dangers of his actions.

"Safeguarding and youth offending team referrals will be submitted.

"We’ve also been invited by the school to give a rail safety talk to the children.”