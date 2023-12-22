Congestion issues have dogged the first days of the new A585 Skipool to Windy Harbour Bypass

The new Windy Harbour to Skippool Bypass has been hit by congestion

The phased opening of the A585 Skippool to Windy Harbour Bypass this week has met with some criticism as these first few days have been dogged by traffic congestion.

One motorist labelled it a "disaster" and said journeys were now taking even longer.

Some motorists have questioned why part of the new road has been opened when problems were likely to arise from the fact it is not yet finished.

The major new route, which is being built around Little Singleton, opened to road users in a phased approach.

The National Highways scheme is aimed at reducing congestion and improve safety, while removing a major bottleneck on the main road to Fleetwood.

The improvements are designed to combat the heavy traffic that builds between Windy Harbour and Skippool during peak traffic hours.

But, ironically, some motorists felt it had made congestion issues WORSE.

Robert Matthews, of Fleetwood, said: "If the scheme isn't finished what is the point of opening it now?

"My journey to Fleetwood from Kirkham took nearly two hours."

Another motorist, Neil Gregory, said: "My journey to Cleveleys from Windy Harbour took more than an hour - the traffic lights aren't helping."

Mark Owen contacted the Gazette and said: "The new A585 it's a total disaster,10 minute journeys are now taking an hour."

But National Highways said problems were already being eased. Regional Investment Programme North Project Manager for National Highways Ryan Rawson said: “The phased opening resulted in some significant congestion, and we apologise to everyone who has experienced problems.

“Opening a major route can cause congestion.

"We have been working round the clock to address this and adjusted timings of temporary traffic lights on the approach to Poulton Junction.