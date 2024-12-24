Loud bang and lights flicker across Lancashire after 'incident' at National Grid substation in Penwortham

Lights across Lancashire flickered last night after a mysterious loud bang and an eerie orange glow lit up the sky - so what happened?...

At around 8.10pm, a sudden boom cracked the night sky in Penwortham followed by an orange flash in the direction of the National Grid substation at Howick.

It was followed by flickering lights across across Preston and South Ribble, and as far away as Southport and the Fylde coast.

An orange glow was seen in the sky above the National Grid substation at Howick, Penwortham after a power surge caused lights to flicker across Lancashire at around 8.10pm last night (Tuesday, December 23)An orange glow was seen in the sky above the National Grid substation at Howick, Penwortham after a power surge caused lights to flicker across Lancashire at around 8.10pm last night (Tuesday, December 23)
An orange glow was seen in the sky above the National Grid substation at Howick, Penwortham after a power surge caused lights to flicker across Lancashire at around 8.10pm last night (Tuesday, December 23) | Paul Morgan

Homes, pubs, shops, streetlights and even cinemas briefly went dark, sparking speculation on social media.

Lancashire fire crews rushed to Penwortham to investigate but were stood down after searches of the streets found no sign of a fire.

The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation.The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation.
The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation. | Gazette

What happened...

The Post reached out to the National Grid who confirmed a fault at the Penwortham substation off Liverpool Road in Howick was to blame for the bang and power surge.

A spokesperson for the National Grid told the Post: “It was a fault with a component in our Penwortham substation.

“Our engineers quickly fixed the issue and ensured the site was safe. The fault may have caused a brief electrical discharge, which may account for the glow the residents saw.

“Electricity supply to the local distribution network was not interrupted. Emergency services were called as a precaution, but were not needed.”

