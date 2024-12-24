Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lights across Lancashire flickered last night after a mysterious loud bang and an eerie orange glow lit up the sky - so what happened?...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.10pm, a sudden boom cracked the night sky in Penwortham followed by an orange flash in the direction of the National Grid substation at Howick.

It was followed by flickering lights across across Preston and South Ribble, and as far away as Southport and the Fylde coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An orange glow was seen in the sky above the National Grid substation at Howick, Penwortham after a power surge caused lights to flicker across Lancashire at around 8.10pm last night (Tuesday, December 23) | Paul Morgan

Homes, pubs, shops, streetlights and even cinemas briefly went dark, sparking speculation on social media.

Lancashire fire crews rushed to Penwortham to investigate but were stood down after searches of the streets found no sign of a fire.

The cables would then continue underground for another 9 miles, going beneath the River Ribble to the national grid at Penwortham Substation. | Gazette

What happened...

The Post reached out to the National Grid who confirmed a fault at the Penwortham substation off Liverpool Road in Howick was to blame for the bang and power surge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the National Grid told the Post: “It was a fault with a component in our Penwortham substation.

“Our engineers quickly fixed the issue and ensured the site was safe. The fault may have caused a brief electrical discharge, which may account for the glow the residents saw.

“Electricity supply to the local distribution network was not interrupted. Emergency services were called as a precaution, but were not needed.”