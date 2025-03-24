A man is wanted by police after a person was taken to hospital following a “nasty” attack at a pub in Preston.

The assault occurred at a pub on Church Street at around 5.20pm on Monday, March 3.

Police attended and a man in his 60s was treated at hospital for “cuts to the head and face”.

Officers want to speak to this man following an attack at a pub in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1008 of March 3.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.