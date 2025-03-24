‘Nasty’ pub attack in Preston leaves man in his 60s with ‘cuts to head and face’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:12 BST
A man is wanted by police after a person was taken to hospital following a “nasty” attack at a pub in Preston.

The assault occurred at a pub on Church Street at around 5.20pm on Monday, March 3.

Police attended and a man in his 60s was treated at hospital for “cuts to the head and face”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this man following an attack at a pub in Prestonplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man following an attack at a pub in Preston | Lancashire Police

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1008 of March 3.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:PrestonPoliceLancashire PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice