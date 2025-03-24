‘Nasty’ pub attack in Preston leaves man in his 60s with ‘cuts to head and face’
The assault occurred at a pub on Church Street at around 5.20pm on Monday, March 3.
Police attended and a man in his 60s was treated at hospital for “cuts to the head and face”.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1008 of March 3.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.