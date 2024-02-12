Napthens swoops for leading lawyer to bolster Fylde Coast team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Gaskell returns to the firm as a legal director in its Lytham wills, estate planning and probate team. She had previously worked at Napthens’ Blackpool office back in 2011,

Joining from Addies Solicitors, where she was head of wills and probate, Helen brings nearly 20 years’ experience of specialist private client work to the firm.

In her new role, Helen will grow Napthens wills and estate team offer and drive business development in the region, building on the strong foundations laid down by another Fylde Coast solicitor, Victoria Cross, who will continue to support Helen, alongside her now mainly Preston-based role. Helen will also be supporting colleagues in the active Lytham office as Napthens increases its footprint on the Fylde Coast.

Helen’s arrival is one of 14 new hires at Napthens in 2024, strengthening teams including corporate, private client, residential conveyancing and commercial litigation.

The Fylde Coast’s wills and estate planning team, including Helen, are all members of STEP, a global body of professionals specialising in trusts and estates. She is also a member of The Association of Lifetime Lawyers, which provides legal assistance to older and vulnerable clients.

Helen Gaskell, legal director at Napthens, said: “I’m so pleased to be back at Napthens, a place that really feels like home and with colleagues who I count as friends.

These are very exciting times at Napthens, and I’m looking forward to playinga role in shaping the future of the team, alongside my colleagues, including Victoria.

“There’s an abundance of opportunity to help entrepreneurs navigate the complex world of business succession planning and, with the entire team, we can create an unrivalled offering and service to high-net-worth clients in the Fylde Coast and Blackpool community.”

Martin Long, head of Napthens’ Fylde Coast office, said: “Helen’s arrival is a significant addition to our team and is a major signal of our office’s overall growth and ambition in the region.