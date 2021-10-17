Emergency services were called to reports a house had collapsed following an explosion in Kirkby Avenue at around 1.30pm on Friday, October 15.

Nearby residents were quickly evacuated and a cordon was put in place while emergency services searched the wrecked property for casualties.

Police later confirmed a person, now believed to be 57-year-old Carl Whalley, was found fatally wounded inside the property.

Today (Sunday, October 17), Carl's family paid tribute to a "much loved member of the family".

"We are all devastated by this tragedy and no amount of time will lessen the pain that we are all going through," they said.

"He was the centre of our world and it has been ripped apart.”

His daughter Charlotte added: “Everything I do in my life I do to make my Mum and Dad proud.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the man who died following the explosion in Clayton-le-woods was Carl Whalley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I want to carry on in my Dad's footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever.

"He taught me everything I know and my life will never be the same without him."

A joint investigation into the cause of the incident was launched between Lancashire Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

While a cordon remains around the property, a number of the surrounding roads have reopened and residents have been able to return to their homes.

Local authority partners are assisting residents whose houses are still within the areas that remain closed in Kirkby Avenue and Claughton Avenue.

Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Whalley's family at this deeply distressing time.

"Our investigation into the incident, which we now know was a house fire, is in its early stages and we are working with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and associated partner agencies to establish the cause of the incident.

"I would like to thank the nearby residents for their patience, especially those who have had to be evacuated from their houses."

"I would also appeal to anyone who hasn't yet spoken to police and has any information they think may assist us in our investigation to please contact us.

"I would particularly like to hear from anyone who has CCTV of the surrounding area to get in touch."

Police said a post-mortem will take place in due course and their enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact 101, quoting log reference 0756 of October 15.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

