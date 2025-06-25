Canva/Getty Images

A Preston man has warned other pet owners of the dangers posed by counterfeit flea treatment after her cat almost died.

After Mr Wall from Preston purchased what he believed to be genuine Frontline flea treatment online, his cat Smokey fell seriously ill, eventually requiring emergency intestinal surgery followed by a week-long stay at the veterinary clinic, which led to significant bills.

“Smokey is more than just a pet, he’s a member of our family,” said Mr Wall. “When he became ill after using what we believed was a genuine flea treatment, we were terrified. Watching him suffer, not knowing whether he would pull through, was heart-breaking. It’s taken a huge emotional toll on all of us.”

Mr Wall later had the product tested in a laboratory by experts at the University of Bath, who confirmed the presence of Pirimiphos-methyl, a dangerous insecticide toxic to cats. “Without the support of our vets and the extensive surgery they performed we know Smokey wouldn’t be with us today,” Mr. Wall said.

“We want to warn other pet owners about these fake products so that no one else has to endure what we’ve been through.”

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and Veterinary Medicine Directorate (VMD) have now alerted pet owners to be vigilant to the signs of counterfeit products, which can contain toxic insecticides and which are illegal to sell in the UK. Those seeking bargains or a quick purchase online may unknowingly buy fake medicines or treatments.

The counterfeits deliberately copy the appearance, packaging and branding of genuine veterinary products but lack proper active ingredients. This means they are ineffective or even harmful to pets, causing severe reactions including vomiting, muscle tremors, breathing difficulties, seizures, and potentially death.

Officials say owners should check for warning signs including poor packaging, spelling errors, missing information and unusual smells. Last year alone, the VMD issued 122 seizure notices for the selling of unauthorised animal medicines and supplements, preventing around 18,000 illegal items from reaching consumers.

Helen Barnham, the IPO’s deputy director of enforcement, said: “Counterfeiting is anything but a victimless crime and this latest discovery confirms this. If you suspect that any goods offered for sale may be counterfeit, you should always report this to your local Trading Standards or Crimestoppers Online.”

While the online platform has removed the seller, they had already managed to sell 211 batches of suspected counterfeit pet medicines and supplements, including fake Frontline Flea and Tick Treatment and Pro Plan FortiFlora Probiotic Sachets for dogs and cats, with new IPO research showing counterfeit are frequently purchased via global e-commerce websites.

The figures also suggest that in 2024, nearly one in five (17%) consumers unknowingly purchased goods later found to be fake, with 60% of purchasers also saying that “ease of purchasing” influenced their decision and 72% saying price was an important factor in their decision.

Caroline Allen, RSPCA chief veterinary officer, said: “We are very concerned about counterfeit vet treatments on sale which can be highly toxic to pets and we would always urge pet owners to seek professional veterinary advice if they have any health concerns.

“We appreciate financial pressures can lead to some owners to look for cheaper treatments online but they could be unwittingly putting their beloved pets in serious danger by inadvertently buying these counterfeit goods and would urge them to take on board this Government advice.”