My husband is stuck in the Dominican Republic after being arrested - I'm scared he is going to die

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 19:59 BST
The family of a Blackpool man who was arrested in the Dominican Republic are desperately trying to get him the medical attention he needs.

Shaun Magee, 33, visited the Dominican Republic to stay with a friend and have a relaxing holiday earlier this year.

However, on April 26, his passport was flagged at the airport when he attempted to return home as he had unknowingly overstayed.

Shaun Magee was arrested in the Dominican Republic after attempting to return home to BlackpoolShaun Magee was arrested in the Dominican Republic after attempting to return home to Blackpool
He had booked his flight back while in the country as it worked out cheaper, but was unaware travellers can only visit the country for 30 days without a visa.

He was subsequently arrested, with officers also declaring he was being detained for drug offences - claims which he denies.

His wife, Kimberley Magee, 36, said she was shocked after receiving a frantic call from Shaun to let her know what was happening.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what was going on.

“He’s never been in trouble with the police or been in jail. He’s got a clean slate.”

Kimberley says he appeared in court on August 5 where a judge said there was no evidence against him, but they had 52 days to charge him.

Shaun with his wife KimberleyShaun with his wife Kimberley
His health has since deteriorated due to a medical condition called ulcerative colitis - a long-term illness where the colon and rectum become inflamed.

Kimberley also said he had contracted two parasites due to contaminated water.

He subsequently lost a substantial amount of weight and requires a blood transfusion, but Kimberley explained they are struggling to get him the help he needs.

She said: “He’s in the hospital at the moment as he needs five pints of blood. His lawyer was able to get one, but they’re saying they can’t get any donors.

“It’s also hard to explain what he needs and what medication he can’t have due to the language barrier.

“I’m scared he’s going to come back in a box.”

While stuck abroad, Shaun also missed Kimberley giving birth to their baby daughter three weeks ago.

Kimberley says Shaun's health has deteriorated due to a medical condition called ulcerative colitisKimberley says Shaun's health has deteriorated due to a medical condition called ulcerative colitis
She says he his struggling with his mental health as a result as he fears he will die before meeting her.

“He knew I was pregnant when he went, so that’s affected him as he couldn’t be there for the birth and support me,” she said.

“He’s told me he knows he’s never going to meet her and that she’s going to grow up not knowing who her dad was.

“We don’t know what to do anymore.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing support to a British man detained in the Dominican Republic and are in contact with local authorities.”

