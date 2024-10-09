Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s attracted 20 million visitors worldwide, and now it’s back in Lancashire.

Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon lands at Blackburn Cathedral next month, and will be on dispay from November 5 to December 2.

Made using detailed NASA moon imagery and fusing moonlight and surround sound music, British installation artist Luke Jerram's 23-foot high, giant three-dimensional moon will be suspended in the centre of the Grade II listed building for all to see.

It was last in Lancashire in 2019 when it went on display and wowed the crowds at Preston’s Harris Museum and art gallery.

Museum of the Moon at Chichester Cathedral

Daytime entry

Throughout the exhibition there is no charge for daytime entry to the Cathedral, although a suggested donation of £3-£5 per person is encouraged which will go towards the cost of hosting the event and the upkeep of Blackburn Cathedral. The Cathedral will be open from 8.30am until 5pm most days throughout November (some entry restrictions may apply on certain days).

Evening viewing

For a truly unique experience, you can book to visit in the evening when the artwork truly comes into its own. The Cathedral will remain open late on selected evenings during the exhibition providing an incredible opportunity to enjoy the glow of the Moon after dark. Information on times and tickets is available here.

Silent disco

The famous Blackburn Cathedral Silent Disco is also back - and this time there's one just for families and it's under the light of the Moon. The event takes place on Friday November 22, starting at 5pm and is strictly for families. Family tickets cost £43.37. Book here.