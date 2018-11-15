Mum with three premature babies giving Christmas boxes for Preston's neo natal ward

A mum who has given birth to three premature babies is making gift bags for parents spending Christmas at Preston’s neo natal unit.

Heather Kearns, of Preston, with Daisy-Mae at 13 weeks.

When Heather Kearns spent the festive period at Royal Preston Hospital’s neo natal unit two years ago, she was touched to receive a care package.

Now the 27-year-old, who has three young daughters, is making up her own gift boxes to distribute to parents over Christmas.

She said: “We spent our first Christmas with my twin girls, Dottie and Daisy-Mae, in the neonatal unit and last Christmas we were in the children’s ward. Some PNE players visited which was really nice.

“The twins were born at 30 weeks in November 2016 and we had to spend Christmas and New Year in the neo natal unit.

“It was very daunting, especially as I was a first-time mother.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen at Christmas. It brought us to tears when we received the Christmas bags for the twins. It made it really special for their Christmas Day.”

Heather, whose other daughter, Annabelle, was born at 27 weeks earlier this year, is in and out of hospital with the twins, due to various health problems. She adds her experience in the ward has inspired her to train to become a neo natal nurse.

She said: “Dottie, my littlest twin, needed heart surgery at Alder Hey Hospital to close a duct in her heart. The girls both have chronic lung disease and so we are always in and out of hospital. Daisy has club foot and they both have delayed development.

“My six-month-old daughter is doing quite well. She is doing more than the twins did at her age.”

Heather, who moved from Leyland to Preston to be nearer the hospital, is now appealing for help in creating gift boxes.

She said: “I am making little gift sets for parents, with things like smellies and chocolates. I aim for the boxes to have a tag saying lots of love, with the baby’s name.

“If anyone wants to donate to my fun or drop off any care items, they would be gratefully received.

“I also plan to take some chocolates to the children on ward 8. I have already started to buy £1 selection boxes and I will bring in dairy-free chocolates for those with special dietary requirements.

“I just want to make it special for the families.”

To help Heather raise £200 for the boxes, donate to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/heatherkearnstwins.